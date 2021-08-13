Mister Car Wash (NYSE:MCW) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Mister Car Wash (NYSE:MCW) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Mister Car Wash updated its FY 2021 guidance to $0.390-$0.440 EPS.

MCW traded down $0.55 on Friday, hitting $19.64. 1,842,403 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 801,211. Mister Car Wash has a fifty-two week low of $18.49 and a fifty-two week high of $24.49.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Mister Car Wash in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Mister Car Wash in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Mister Car Wash in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Mister Car Wash in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Mister Car Wash from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.75.

Mister Car Wash, Inc provides conveyorized car wash services in the United States. It offers express exterior and interior cleaning services. The company also provides related automotive services, including quick lube services and gasoline sales. As of March 31, 2021, it operated 344 car wash locations in 21 states, which include 263 express exterior locations and 81 interior cleaning locations.

