RWM Asset Management LLC Grows Stake in Global X US Preferred ETF (BATS:PFFD)

RWM Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Global X US Preferred ETF (BATS:PFFD) by 0.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 97,104 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 693 shares during the quarter. RWM Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Global X US Preferred ETF were worth $2,541,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lido Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Global X US Preferred ETF by 69.3% in the first quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 567,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,468,000 after acquiring an additional 232,119 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Global X US Preferred ETF by 170.2% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 176,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,508,000 after buying an additional 111,304 shares during the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Global X US Preferred ETF by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 113,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,900,000 after buying an additional 13,726 shares during the last quarter. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Global X US Preferred ETF by 51.0% during the 1st quarter. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC now owns 15,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,000 after buying an additional 5,081 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global X US Preferred ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $564,000.

Shares of BATS PFFD traded up $0.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $26.05. 452,032 shares of the stock traded hands. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $26.00. Global X US Preferred ETF has a 52-week low of $23.70 and a 52-week high of $25.77.

