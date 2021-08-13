RWM Asset Management LLC Sells 974 Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

RWM Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 58,710 shares of the company’s stock after selling 974 shares during the quarter. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF accounts for about 1.2% of RWM Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. RWM Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $6,151,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VYM. Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 1,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $440,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 57.2% in the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. Eukles Asset Management increased its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 22,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,234,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. Finally, Meridian Management Co. increased its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Meridian Management Co. now owns 4,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $502,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period.

VYM stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $108.20. 802,621 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,676,499. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $105.41. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 12 month low of $77.96 and a 12 month high of $108.71.

