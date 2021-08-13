Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI) Increases Dividend to $0.20 Per Share

Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, August 13th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, August 27th will be given a dividend of 0.20 per share by the scientific and technical instruments company on Friday, September 10th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. This is a boost from Badger Meter’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18.

Badger Meter has increased its dividend by 42.9% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 19 consecutive years.

NYSE:BMI traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $104.52. The stock had a trading volume of 56,388 shares, compared to its average volume of 170,703. The stock has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.72 and a beta of 0.77. Badger Meter has a 1-year low of $60.01 and a 1-year high of $111.77. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $98.02.

Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.02. Badger Meter had a net margin of 11.94% and a return on equity of 15.22%. The firm had revenue of $122.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.33 earnings per share. Badger Meter’s revenue was up 34.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Badger Meter will post 1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Boenning Scattergood reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Badger Meter in a report on Monday, June 21st.

In other news, Director Gail A. Lione sold 7,685 shares of Badger Meter stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.24, for a total transaction of $762,659.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,007,682.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Badger Meter Company Profile

Badger Meter, Inc engages in the provision of flow measurement, control products, and communications solutions that serves water utilities, municipalities, and commercial and industrial customers worldwide. Its products are classified into two categories: Municipal Water and Flow Instrumentation. Municipal water products comprises of water meters and related technologies to municipal water utilities.

