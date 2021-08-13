AppCoins 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $1.56 Million (APPC)

AppCoins (CURRENCY:APPC) traded 10.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on August 13th. One AppCoins coin can currently be bought for $0.0967 or 0.00000203 BTC on exchanges. AppCoins has a total market capitalization of $23.68 million and $1.56 million worth of AppCoins was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, AppCoins has traded up 26.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $27.53 or 0.00057693 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002096 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 13.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00003106 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.16 or 0.00015003 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002100 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $425.50 or 0.00891718 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $48.54 or 0.00101719 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $20.97 or 0.00043939 BTC.

AppCoins Coin Profile

AppCoins (APPC) is a coin. Its launch date was November 6th, 2017. AppCoins’ total supply is 244,843,547 coins and its circulating supply is 244,843,546 coins. AppCoins’ official Twitter account is @AppCoinsProject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for AppCoins is /r/AppcoinsProtocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for AppCoins is appcoins.io

According to CryptoCompare, “AppCoins is a cryptocurrency for app stores that gives users new app purchasing power, unleashes monetization potential for developers and increases app safety.This project provides developers a transparent and efficient way to monetise their apps and build a reputation across app stores; provides users a trusted environment with new purchasing possibilities and incentives to discover apps; and creates an app economy with a new universal language that ensures trust, transparency, and openness.”

Buying and Selling AppCoins

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AppCoins directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade AppCoins should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase AppCoins using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

