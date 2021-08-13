Ares Protocol Price Up 40.8% Over Last 7 Days (ARES)

Ares Protocol (CURRENCY:ARES) traded 6.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on August 13th. During the last week, Ares Protocol has traded up 40.8% against the US dollar. One Ares Protocol coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0343 or 0.00000072 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Ares Protocol has a total market cap of $5.27 million and $665,757.00 worth of Ares Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002096 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00002274 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $22.49 or 0.00047141 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $67.92 or 0.00142349 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $73.52 or 0.00154080 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 14.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00003519 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47,567.65 or 0.99687888 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $408.15 or 0.00855356 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Ares Protocol Profile

Ares Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 153,695,776 coins. Ares Protocol’s official Twitter account is @AresProtocols

Ares Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ares Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ares Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ares Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

