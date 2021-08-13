Achain (ACT) Trading Up 32.5% Over Last 7 Days

Achain (CURRENCY:ACT) traded up 5.9% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on August 13th. Achain has a market capitalization of $13.58 million and $2.63 million worth of Achain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Achain coin can now be purchased for about $0.0136 or 0.00000028 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Achain has traded up 32.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Solana (SOL) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.16 or 0.00092548 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 12.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.53 or 0.00057693 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002096 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 13.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00003106 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.16 or 0.00015003 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002100 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $425.50 or 0.00891718 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $48.54 or 0.00101719 BTC.

Achain Profile

ACT is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 22nd, 2017. Achain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 999,999,998 coins. The Reddit community for Achain is /r/Achain_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Achain’s official Twitter account is @AchainOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . Achain’s official website is www.achain.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Achain is a public blockchain platform that aims to enable developers of all levels of experience to issue tokens, smart contracts, and create applications. The Achain team is committed to build a global blockchain network for the exchange of information and value transactions. The platform will use the RDPoS consensus mechanism (Result-delegated Proof of Stake). The Achain token (ACT) will give users the right to access the network services and voting privileges on the platform. “

Buying and Selling Achain

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Achain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Achain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Achain using one of the exchanges listed above.

