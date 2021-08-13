Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Hits Estimates

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) released its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Palantir Technologies updated its Q3 2021 guidance to EPS.

Shares of NYSE PLTR traded up $0.01 on Friday, hitting $24.90. The company had a trading volume of 52,219,586 shares, compared to its average volume of 63,853,066. Palantir Technologies has a 12-month low of $8.90 and a 12-month high of $45.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $23.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 3.88 and a quick ratio of 3.88. The firm has a market cap of $46.73 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 130.42.

In other news, insider Alexander C. Karp sold 638,629 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.66, for a total value of $13,194,075.14. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,070,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $146,084,525.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Stephen Andrew Cohen sold 3,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.21, for a total value of $98,319.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $394,536.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,047,688 shares of company stock valued at $186,042,777 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 17.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on PLTR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Palantir Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Palantir Technologies from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Palantir Technologies from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Palantir Technologies from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Wolfe Research upped their price target on Palantir Technologies from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.11.

About Palantir Technologies

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform for government operatives in the defense and intelligence sectors, which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

