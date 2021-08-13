Silverback Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SBTX) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Silverback Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SBTX) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by ($0.16), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of Silverback Therapeutics stock traded up $0.87 during trading on Friday, hitting $28.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 101,750 shares, compared to its average volume of 176,342. Silverback Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $23.69 and a 52 week high of $63.41. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $30.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion and a P/E ratio of -2.55.

SBTX has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Silverback Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on shares of Silverback Therapeutics from $49.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Silverback Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.50.

Silverback Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops tissue targeted therapeutics for the treatment of cancer, chronic viral infections, and other serious diseases. Its lead product candidate is SBT6050, which is in a Phase I/Ib clinical trial, a TLR8 agonist linker-payload conjugated to a HER2-directed monoclonal antibody that targets tumors, such as breast, gastric, and non-small cell lung cancers.

