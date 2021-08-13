Belden (NYSE:BDC) Releases Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Belden (NYSE:BDC) updated its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.110-$1.210 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.890. The company issued revenue guidance of $590 million-$605 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $541.69 million.Belden also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $4.370-$4.570 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Belden from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $61.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Belden from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Belden from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Belden from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $53.00.

Get Belden alerts:

Shares of Belden stock traded up $0.10 on Friday, hitting $55.40. 117,626 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 285,838. The firm has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a PE ratio of 25.90 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. Belden has a 52 week low of $28.55 and a 52 week high of $56.24. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $50.65.

Belden (NYSE:BDC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $602.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $541.38 million. Belden had a net margin of 4.56% and a return on equity of 20.75%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.46 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Belden will post 4.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 17th were issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 16th. Belden’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.27%.

In related news, CEO Roel Vestjens sold 7,013 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.52, for a total value of $368,322.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 54,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,870,480.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

About Belden

Belden, Inc engages in the provision of innovative signal transmission solutions. It operates through the Enterprise Solutions and Industrial Solutions segments. The Enterprise Solutions segment offers network infrastructure solutions, as well as cabling and connectivity solutions for broadcast, commercial audio/video, and security applications.

See Also: What is the float in trading stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Belden Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Belden and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.