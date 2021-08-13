Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN) Receives $16.69 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $16.69.

Several research firms recently commented on AQN. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Algonquin Power & Utilities from $16.50 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $19.00 price target on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Algonquin Power & Utilities from C$17.50 to C$16.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th.

Get Algonquin Power & Utilities alerts:

Shares of NYSE AQN traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $15.63. The stock had a trading volume of 3,091,711 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,556,218. The company has a market cap of $9.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.37. Algonquin Power & Utilities has a 1-year low of $13.19 and a 1-year high of $17.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The business has a fifty day moving average of $15.44.

Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The utilities provider reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.02. Algonquin Power & Utilities had a return on equity of 7.55% and a net margin of 46.58%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Algonquin Power & Utilities will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 1,475.9% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 78,529 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,243,000 after acquiring an additional 73,546 shares during the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. grew its stake in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 43.9% during the 1st quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 105,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,676,000 after buying an additional 32,300 shares during the last quarter. Partners Group Holding AG grew its stake in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Partners Group Holding AG now owns 51,532 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $820,000 after buying an additional 5,536 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 29,999,900.0% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,000,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $47,524,000 after buying an additional 2,999,990 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verity & Verity LLC bought a new position in Algonquin Power & Utilities during the 1st quarter worth $5,212,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.65% of the company’s stock.

About Algonquin Power & Utilities

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a portfolio of regulated and non-regulated generation, distribution, and transmission utility assets in Canada, the United States, Chile, and Bermuda. It generates and sells electrical energy through non-regulated renewable and clean energy power generation facilities.

See Also: Stock Symbols and CUSIP Explained



Receive News & Ratings for Algonquin Power & Utilities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Algonquin Power & Utilities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.