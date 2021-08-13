Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN) Receives $16.69 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $16.69.
Several research firms recently commented on AQN. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Algonquin Power & Utilities from $16.50 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $19.00 price target on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Algonquin Power & Utilities from C$17.50 to C$16.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th.
Shares of NYSE AQN traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $15.63. The stock had a trading volume of 3,091,711 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,556,218. The company has a market cap of $9.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.37. Algonquin Power & Utilities has a 1-year low of $13.19 and a 1-year high of $17.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The business has a fifty day moving average of $15.44.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 1,475.9% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 78,529 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,243,000 after acquiring an additional 73,546 shares during the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. grew its stake in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 43.9% during the 1st quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 105,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,676,000 after buying an additional 32,300 shares during the last quarter. Partners Group Holding AG grew its stake in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Partners Group Holding AG now owns 51,532 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $820,000 after buying an additional 5,536 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 29,999,900.0% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,000,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $47,524,000 after buying an additional 2,999,990 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verity & Verity LLC bought a new position in Algonquin Power & Utilities during the 1st quarter worth $5,212,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.65% of the company’s stock.
About Algonquin Power & Utilities
Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a portfolio of regulated and non-regulated generation, distribution, and transmission utility assets in Canada, the United States, Chile, and Bermuda. It generates and sells electrical energy through non-regulated renewable and clean energy power generation facilities.
