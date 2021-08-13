STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) Receives $150.00 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the seven ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $153.67.

Several research firms recently issued reports on STAA. TheStreet upgraded shares of STAAR Surgical from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of STAAR Surgical from $128.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of STAAR Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $161.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of STAAR Surgical in a report on Thursday, July 8th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock.

Get STAAR Surgical alerts:

In other news, major shareholder Broadwood Partners, L.P. sold 1,014 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.36, for a total transaction of $148,409.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have sold 314,242 shares of company stock worth $47,966,671 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in STAAR Surgical by 283.7% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 70,108 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $5,554,000 after purchasing an additional 51,835 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in STAAR Surgical in the 4th quarter worth about $347,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in STAAR Surgical by 280.2% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 90,924 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $7,202,000 after purchasing an additional 67,010 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in STAAR Surgical by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 128,860 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $10,208,000 after purchasing an additional 6,932 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in STAAR Surgical in the 4th quarter worth about $1,109,000. 89.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

STAA stock traded up $2.95 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $139.24. The stock had a trading volume of 234,727 shares, compared to its average volume of 588,371. The firm has a market cap of $6.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 632.94 and a beta of 0.94. STAAR Surgical has a 1-year low of $45.47 and a 1-year high of $161.71. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $141.01.

STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $62.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.61 million. STAAR Surgical had a net margin of 6.17% and a return on equity of 10.93%. STAAR Surgical’s revenue for the quarter was up 77.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.03 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that STAAR Surgical will post 0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About STAAR Surgical

STAAR Surgical Co engages in the development, manufacture, production, marketing, and sale of implantable lenses for the eye and delivery systems used to deliver the lenses into the eye. It specializes in refractive and cataract solutions. Its products include intraocular lens and implantable collamer lens.

Featured Story: FinTech

Receive News & Ratings for STAAR Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STAAR Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.