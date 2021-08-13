RWM Asset Management LLC Has $5.46 Million Stock Holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR)

RWM Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR) by 2.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 116,811 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,996 shares during the period. RWM Asset Management LLC’s holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF were worth $5,462,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. acquired a new stake in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $62,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $75,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $103,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $127,000.

Get First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF alerts:

NASDAQ:CIBR traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $48.91. The stock had a trading volume of 420,112 shares, compared to its average volume of 613,284. First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF has a twelve month low of $32.91 and a twelve month high of $49.70. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.55.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CIBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.