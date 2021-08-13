C4 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCCC) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.61 Per Share

Equities analysts expect C4 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCCC) to report ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for C4 Therapeutics’ earnings. C4 Therapeutics reported earnings per share of ($17.55) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 96.5%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that C4 Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($2.15) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.15) to ($2.14). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($2.36) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.37) to ($2.34). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover C4 Therapeutics.

C4 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CCCC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.08.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of C4 Therapeutics in a report on Friday, June 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $63.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of C4 Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Brookline Capital Acquisition assumed coverage on shares of C4 Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $54.00 price target for the company. Brookline Capital Management reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of C4 Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of C4 Therapeutics from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. C4 Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.50.

C4 Therapeutics stock traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $39.35. The stock had a trading volume of 146,760 shares, compared to its average volume of 362,398. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 8.55 and a quick ratio of 8.55. The company has a market cap of $1.70 billion and a PE ratio of -6.80. C4 Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $22.40 and a 12-month high of $48.97. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.70.

In other C4 Therapeutics news, Director Malcolm Salter sold 755 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.12, for a total value of $28,025.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,598 shares in the company, valued at $578,997.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Adam Crystal sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.98, for a total transaction of $569,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $569,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 63,462 shares of company stock valued at $2,732,926 over the last 90 days.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in C4 Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $26,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in C4 Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $38,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in C4 Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $41,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in C4 Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $67,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in C4 Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $72,000. 58.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

C4 Therapeutics

C4 Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutic candidates to target and destroy disease-causing proteins for the treatment of cancer, neurodegenerative conditions, and other diseases. Its lead product candidate is CFT7455, an orally bioavailable degrader that is in preclinical stage targeting IKZF1/3 for multiple myeloma and non-Hodgkin lymphomas, including peripheral T-cell lymphoma and mantle cell lymphoma.

