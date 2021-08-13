Better Choice (NASDAQ:BTTR) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $1.27 EPS

Better Choice (NASDAQ:BTTR) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $1.27, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of NASDAQ:BTTR traded down $0.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $3.71. 35,989 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 84,917. Better Choice has a fifty-two week low of $1.44 and a fifty-two week high of $10.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $109.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.97 and a beta of -0.97.

Get Better Choice alerts:

A number of research analysts have commented on BTTR shares. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Better Choice in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price target for the company. Roth Capital assumed coverage on shares of Better Choice in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock.

Better Choice Company Inc operates as an animal health and wellness company. It offers raw-diet dog food and treats, naturally formulated premium kibble and canned dog and cat food, freeze-dried raw dog food and treats, vegan dog food and treats, oral care products, supplements, and grooming aids. The company provides its products for dogs, cats, and pet parents under the Halo, TruDog, and Rawgo! brand names.

Featured Article: How to interpret the current ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Better Choice Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Better Choice and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.