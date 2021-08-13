BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.15 EPS

BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.15), Fidelity Earnings reports. BioLife Solutions had a negative net margin of 39.34% and a negative return on equity of 0.35%.

NASDAQ BLFS traded down $2.74 on Friday, reaching $45.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 349,996 shares, compared to its average volume of 277,660. BioLife Solutions has a 52 week low of $18.30 and a 52 week high of $50.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -54.54, a PEG ratio of 31.09 and a beta of 1.42. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $44.34.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of BioLife Solutions from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of BioLife Solutions from $50.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of BioLife Solutions in a report on Thursday, May 20th. TheStreet lowered BioLife Solutions from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut BioLife Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.33.

In other BioLife Solutions news, CEO Michael Rice sold 11,461 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.37, for a total value of $554,368.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Andrew G. Hinson sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.06, for a total transaction of $72,650.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $274,936.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 208,234 shares of company stock valued at $8,468,525. Corporate insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

BioLife Solutions Company Profile

BioLife Solutions, Inc engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of bio preservation tools for cells and tissues. Its product offerings include proprietary hypothermic storage and cryopreservation freeze media products for cells, tissues, and organs, generic blood stem cell freezing and cell thawing media products and custom product formulation and custom packaging services.

