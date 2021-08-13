Alzamend Neuro, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALZN) Major Shareholder Buys $13,158.00 in Stock

Alzamend Neuro, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALZN) major shareholder Milton C. Ault III purchased 3,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.87 per share, with a total value of $13,158.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

NASDAQ ALZN traded down $0.35 on Friday, reaching $3.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 766,735 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,729,167. Alzamend Neuro, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.44 and a twelve month high of $33.55. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $6.42.

Get Alzamend Neuro alerts:

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Alzamend Neuro stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in Alzamend Neuro, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALZN) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 57,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $498,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned about 0.07% of Alzamend Neuro at the end of the most recent quarter.

Alzamend Neuro, Inc, a preclinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing products for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases and psychiatric disorders. The company's lead product candidate is AL001 for the treatment of Alzheimer's and other neurodegenerative diseases and psychiatric disorders.

Recommended Story: The primary rules of Elliott Wave theory

Receive News & Ratings for Alzamend Neuro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alzamend Neuro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.