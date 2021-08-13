5,965 Shares in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH) Acquired by Sage Rhino Capital LLC

Sage Rhino Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 5,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $493,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $157,039,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,700,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,033,000 after buying an additional 18,669 shares during the period. First Interstate Bank acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $91,062,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 579,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,932,000 after buying an additional 40,095 shares during the period. Finally, Alpha Cubed Investments LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 460,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,064,000 after buying an additional 36,398 shares during the period.

VCSH stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $82.59. 1,768,219 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,037,050. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $82.11 and a 1-year high of $83.47. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.71.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were issued a $0.108 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 2nd. This is an increase from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%.

