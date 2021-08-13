Sage Rhino Capital LLC Has $1.08 Million Stock Holdings in BHP Group (NYSE:BHP)

Sage Rhino Capital LLC grew its position in BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) by 6.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 14,767 shares of the mining company’s stock after buying an additional 956 shares during the period. Sage Rhino Capital LLC’s holdings in BHP Group were worth $1,075,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of BHP Group by 28.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 29,000 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,585,000 after purchasing an additional 6,471 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in BHP Group by 417.8% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 319,130 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $17,447,000 after buying an additional 257,502 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in BHP Group by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,142,651 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $74,661,000 after buying an additional 106,643 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in BHP Group by 39.1% in the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 544 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. Finally, Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc increased its holdings in BHP Group by 127.4% in the 1st quarter. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc now owns 6,908 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $485,000 after buying an additional 3,870 shares during the period. 4.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get BHP Group alerts:

NYSE:BHP traded up $1.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $77.82. 1,363,442 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,131,072. BHP Group has a 12 month low of $46.90 and a 12 month high of $82.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $75.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $114.62 billion, a PE ratio of 21.74, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.92.

BHP has been the topic of several analyst reports. BNP Paribas raised shares of BHP Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded BHP Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Berenberg Bank upgraded BHP Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BHP Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $81.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of BHP Group in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,140.50.

About BHP Group

BHP Group Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, production and processing of iron ore, metallurgical coal and copper. It operates through the following segments: Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore and Coal. The Petroleum segment explores, develops and produces oil and gas. The Copper segment refers to the mining of copper, silver, lead, zinc, molybdenum, uranium and gold.

See Also: What are the Benefits of Index Funds?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BHP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BHP Group (NYSE:BHP).

Receive News & Ratings for BHP Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BHP Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.