Sage Rhino Capital LLC Purchases 153 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Sage Rhino Capital LLC boosted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 1.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,290 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period. Sage Rhino Capital LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $800,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Country Trust Bank grew its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 868.8% in the 1st quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 556 shares in the last quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 55.5% during the 1st quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC now owns 619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the period. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the first quarter worth $54,000. 67.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Merck & Co. Inc. alerts:

MRK stock traded up $0.68 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $76.72. The company had a trading volume of 6,803,293 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,510,558. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $71.71 and a 1 year high of $87.80. The company has a market cap of $194.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.41. The company’s 50-day moving average is $76.59.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.31. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 11.48% and a return on equity of 53.80%. The business had revenue of $11.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.37 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is currently 43.77%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Argus reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Truist began coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $92.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $99.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Truist Securities began coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $76.79 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Merck & Co., Inc. has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.26.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

Further Reading: Operating Income

Receive News & Ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.