Hedget Price Reaches $3.85 on Exchanges (HGET)

Hedget (CURRENCY:HGET) traded down 8.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on August 13th. Hedget has a total market capitalization of $6.74 million and approximately $861,460.00 worth of Hedget was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Hedget coin can currently be bought for approximately $3.85 or 0.00008094 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Hedget has traded 12.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Hedget Profile

HGET is a coin. Its launch date was September 5th, 2020. Hedget’s total supply is 1,751,448 coins. Hedget’s official message board is medium.com/hedget . Hedget’s official Twitter account is @team_hedget and its Facebook page is accessible here . Hedget’s official website is www.hedget.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Hedget is a decentralized protocol for options trading. By putting up collateral, users can create and trade different option series on-chain. Decentralized option products allow users to hedge price fluctuation and also the risk in their collateralized lending positions. The protocol also adds in support on Layer 2 to existing blockchains such as Ethereum to enable faster, cheaper, and more complex transactions. Hedget believes that risk-mitigating DeFi protocols like decentralized options are necessary building blocks as the decentralized finance sector grows and matures. Hedget Foundation issues HGET token as the native token on the platform for governance and other utility purposes. “

Buying and Selling Hedget

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hedget directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hedget should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hedget using one of the exchanges listed above.

