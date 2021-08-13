Connectome (CNTM) Reaches Market Cap of $103,424.73

Connectome (CURRENCY:CNTM) traded up 2.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on August 13th. One Connectome coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0854 or 0.00000180 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Connectome has traded up 9.7% against the dollar. Connectome has a market cap of $103,424.73 and $291,598.00 worth of Connectome was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $27.43 or 0.00057635 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002101 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00003090 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.10 or 0.00014920 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002105 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $422.56 or 0.00887953 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.53 or 0.00101972 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $20.87 or 0.00043858 BTC.

Connectome (CRYPTO:CNTM) is a coin. Its genesis date was May 7th, 2019. Connectome’s total supply is 1,213,183 coins and its circulating supply is 1,210,675 coins. The official website for Connectome is connectome.to . Connectome’s official Twitter account is @Connectome_to and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Connectome is a technology platform to realize human-like AI assistant, “Virtual Human Agent” (VHA) that can respond to users not only through speech but also via eye contact and facial expressions. Connectome’s VHA combines cutting-edge technologies such as Machine Learning, AI, Blockchain, AR/VR, Robotics and IoT. Through the synergy of such technologies, it will function like a virtual human being that can recognize emotions and has a memory, as well as being highly secure due to decentralized data management built on blockchain technology. The initial VHA is named “Rachel”. “

