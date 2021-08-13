SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) Director Kevin M. Murai Sells 4,275 Shares

SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) Director Kevin M. Murai sold 4,275 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.09, for a total transaction of $539,034.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Kevin M. Murai also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, August 10th, Kevin M. Murai sold 4,275 shares of SYNNEX stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.11, for a total transaction of $530,570.25.

SNX stock traded down $1.76 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $124.71. 103,988 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 310,779. SYNNEX Co. has a 52-week low of $50.02 and a 52-week high of $130.55. The company has a market cap of $6.48 billion, a PE ratio of 12.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $120.68.

SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The business services provider reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.16. SYNNEX had a net margin of 2.15% and a return on equity of 19.97%. The business had revenue of $5.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.26 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 31.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that SYNNEX Co. will post 8.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 16th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 15th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. SYNNEX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.85%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. upped their target price on shares of SYNNEX from $120.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Barrington Research increased their price objective on shares of SYNNEX from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of SYNNEX from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 price objective (up previously from $120.00) on shares of SYNNEX in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $131.00.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SYNNEX in the second quarter worth $25,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of SYNNEX in the first quarter worth $34,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new stake in shares of SYNNEX in the second quarter worth $34,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of SYNNEX by 1,365.0% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 586 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in SYNNEX by 1,750.0% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 814 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 770 shares in the last quarter. 76.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SYNNEX Company Profile

SYNNEX Corporation provides business process services in the United States and internationally. The company distributes peripherals; and information technology systems, including system components, software, networking, communications and security equipment, consumer electronics, and complementary products, as well as designs and integrates data center equipment.

