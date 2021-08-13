Robert Nathaniel Martin Sells 2,309 Shares of M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC) Stock

M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC) CFO Robert Nathaniel Martin sold 2,309 shares of M.D.C. stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.25, for a total value of $120,645.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

M.D.C. stock traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $51.69. The stock had a trading volume of 204,927 shares, compared to its average volume of 567,557. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 7.56. The company has a market capitalization of $3.65 billion, a PE ratio of 7.36 and a beta of 1.44. M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $37.74 and a 12 month high of $63.86. The business’s fifty day moving average is $51.43.

M.D.C. (NYSE:MDC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The construction company reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.13. M.D.C. had a return on equity of 23.64% and a net margin of 10.77%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. will post 8.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 11th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 10th. M.D.C.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.95%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on MDC shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on M.D.C. in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered M.D.C. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. M.D.C. presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.50.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MDC. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new position in shares of M.D.C. during the second quarter worth approximately $200,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of M.D.C. by 7.2% during the second quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 285,626 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $14,453,000 after buying an additional 19,063 shares during the period. Origin Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of M.D.C. during the second quarter worth approximately $506,000. Lavaca Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of M.D.C. by 329.8% during the second quarter. Lavaca Capital LLC now owns 20,680 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,046,000 after buying an additional 15,868 shares during the period. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP boosted its position in shares of M.D.C. by 10.1% during the second quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 73,248 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,706,000 after buying an additional 6,743 shares during the period. 69.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

M.D.C. Company Profile

M.DC Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the homebuilding and financial service businesses. Its homebuilding operations include purchasing finished lots or developing lots for the construction and sale primarily of single-family detached homes to first-time and first-time move-up homebuyers under the Richmond American Homes name.

