NXT Energy Solutions Inc. (OTCMKTS:NSFDF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

NXT Energy Solutions Inc. (OTCMKTS:NSFDF) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a drop of 95.5% from the July 15th total of 6,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 32,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS NSFDF traded up $0.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.34. 10,750 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,858. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.20 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 2.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.36. NXT Energy Solutions has a twelve month low of $0.23 and a twelve month high of $0.69.

NXT Energy Solutions (OTCMKTS:NSFDF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The energy company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter.

NXT Energy Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of airborne, gravity-based geophysical survey to companies involved in oil and gas exploration and production. It offers the Stress Field Detection survey method used to identify trapped subsurface fluid accumulations by responding to the gravitational perturbations associated with density and stress distribution conditions that are indicative of the simultaneous existence of trap, reservoir and seal.

