Industrias CH, S. A. B. de C. V. (OTCMKTS:ICHBF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Industrias CH, S. A. B. de C. V. (OTCMKTS:ICHBF) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 93.3% from the July 15th total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS ICHBF remained flat at $$7.60 during trading on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.49. Industrias CH, S. A. B. de C. V. has a fifty-two week low of $5.48 and a fifty-two week high of $8.28.

About Industrias CH, S. A. B. de C. V.

Industrias CH, S. A. B. de C. V., through its subsidiaries, engages in the production and processing of steel in Mexico and North America. It offers commercial and structural steel products, rebars, steel wires and derivates, special bars, steel pipes and tubes, billets, and blooms. The company was founded in 1934 and is based in Tlalnepantla de Baz, Mexico.

