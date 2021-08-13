Industrias CH, S. A. B. de C. V. (OTCMKTS:ICHBF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Industrias CH, S. A. B. de C. V. (OTCMKTS:ICHBF) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 93.3% from the July 15th total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS ICHBF remained flat at $$7.60 during trading on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.49. Industrias CH, S. A. B. de C. V. has a fifty-two week low of $5.48 and a fifty-two week high of $8.28.
About Industrias CH, S. A. B. de C. V.
