Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Rocket Companies had a return on equity of 139.59% and a net margin of 19.96%.

RKT stock traded up $1.79 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $19.26. 21,739,404 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,500,707. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.69. The company has a market cap of $38.24 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 20.92 and a current ratio of 20.92. Rocket Companies has a 12 month low of $16.22 and a 12 month high of $43.00.

Get Rocket Companies alerts:

RKT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Rocket Companies from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $24.00 price target (down previously from $27.00) on shares of Rocket Companies in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Rocket Companies from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Barclays dropped their price objective on Rocket Companies from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Wedbush downgraded Rocket Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.68.

Rocket Companies, Inc engages in the tech-driven real estate, mortgage, and eCommerce businesses in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Direct to Consumer and Partner Network. The company's solutions include Rocket Mortgage, a mortgage lender; Amrock that provides title insurance, property valuation, and settlement services; Rocket Homes, a home search platform and real estate agent referral network, which offers technology-enabled services to support the home buying and selling experience; Rocket Auto, an automotive retail marketplace that provides centralized and virtual car sales support to national car rental and online car purchasing platforms; and Rocket Loans, an online-based personal loans business.

Featured Story: Non-Fungible Token (NFT) Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Rocket Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rocket Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.