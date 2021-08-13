fuboTV Inc. (NYSE:FUBO) CMO Alberto Horihuela Sells 75,000 Shares

fuboTV Inc. (NYSE:FUBO) CMO Alberto Horihuela sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total transaction of $2,475,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 1,150,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,960,098. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of FUBO stock traded down $2.73 on Friday, hitting $28.83. 11,829,830 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,467,752. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $28.66. The company has a quick ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market capitalization of $4.08 billion, a PE ratio of -2.38 and a beta of 2.87. fuboTV Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.26 and a twelve month high of $62.29.

fuboTV (NYSE:FUBO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $130.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $121.43 million. fuboTV had a negative net margin of 185.09% and a negative return on equity of 110.20%. The company’s revenue was up 196.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that fuboTV Inc. will post -2.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of fuboTV from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of fuboTV in a report on Thursday, July 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of fuboTV from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Barrington Research dropped their target price on shares of fuboTV from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of fuboTV from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.56.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sib LLC acquired a new position in fuboTV in the first quarter valued at about $2,815,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in fuboTV in the first quarter valued at about $1,656,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in fuboTV by 1,463.5% in the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 9,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after buying an additional 9,264 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its position in fuboTV by 90.6% in the first quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 19,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $440,000 after buying an additional 9,459 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in fuboTV during the second quarter worth about $851,000. 29.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

fuboTV Company Profile

fuboTV, Inc operates as a digital entertainment company. It focuses on offering consumers a live television (TV) streaming platform for sports, news and entertainment through fuboTV. The company was founded by David Gandler, Alberto Horihuela Suarez and Sung Ho Choi on February 20, 2009 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

