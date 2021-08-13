Acorn Income Fund Limited Plans Dividend of GBX 5.75 (LON:AIF)

Acorn Income Fund Limited (LON:AIF) declared a dividend on Thursday, August 12th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 9th will be paid a dividend of GBX 5.75 ($0.08) per share on Thursday, September 30th. This represents a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
AIF remained flat at $GBX 365 ($4.77) on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 79,941 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,588. Acorn Income Fund has a 1 year low of GBX 241 ($3.15) and a 1 year high of GBX 380 ($4.96). The company has a current ratio of 4.67, a quick ratio of 4.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.65. The stock has a market cap of £57.73 million and a P/E ratio of -4.39. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 354.28.
Acorn Income Fund Company Profile
Read More: What is a Roth IRA?
Receive News & Ratings for Acorn Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acorn Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.