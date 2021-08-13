Acorn Income Fund Limited Plans Dividend of GBX 5.75 (LON:AIF)

Acorn Income Fund Limited (LON:AIF) declared a dividend on Thursday, August 12th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 9th will be paid a dividend of GBX 5.75 ($0.08) per share on Thursday, September 30th. This represents a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

AIF remained flat at $GBX 365 ($4.77) on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 79,941 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,588. Acorn Income Fund has a 1 year low of GBX 241 ($3.15) and a 1 year high of GBX 380 ($4.96). The company has a current ratio of 4.67, a quick ratio of 4.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.65. The stock has a market cap of £57.73 million and a P/E ratio of -4.39. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 354.28.

Acorn Income Fund Company Profile

Acorn Income Fund Limited is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Premier Asset Management (Guernsey) Ltd. It is co-managed by Unicorn Asset Management Limited and Premier Fund Managers Limited. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets of the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

