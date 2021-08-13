Sage Rhino Capital LLC Has $1.77 Million Stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND)

Sage Rhino Capital LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,572 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,767,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 310.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $675,000 after purchasing an additional 6,285 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,000 after acquiring an additional 489 shares during the period. Cardan Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the 1st quarter valued at $208,000. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 146.7% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 37,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,135,000 after acquiring an additional 22,000 shares during the period. Finally, Baldrige Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 59.7% during the 1st quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC now owns 9,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $830,000 after purchasing an additional 3,662 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:BND traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $86.36. The stock had a trading volume of 4,328,588 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,832,194. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $84.22 and a 12 month high of $88.89. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $86.10.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.136 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 2nd. This represents a $1.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. This is a boost from Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13.

