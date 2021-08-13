State of Michigan Retirement System Has $95.45 Million Stock Holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

State of Michigan Retirement System cut its stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 847,350 shares of the company’s stock after selling 121,400 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $95,446,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of AbbVie by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 15,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,760,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares during the last quarter. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in shares of AbbVie by 72.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 3,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,000 after purchasing an additional 1,473 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of AbbVie by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 112,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,653,000 after purchasing an additional 1,303 shares during the last quarter. AXS Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of AbbVie by 31.9% in the 2nd quarter. AXS Investments LLC now owns 4,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $521,000 after purchasing an additional 1,120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of AbbVie by 195.5% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 18,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,101,000 after purchasing an additional 12,343 shares during the last quarter. 63.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AbbVie alerts:

ABBV stock traded up $0.84 during trading on Friday, reaching $116.48. 4,414,994 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,752,733. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $115.46. AbbVie Inc. has a twelve month low of $79.11 and a twelve month high of $119.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $205.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.82.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $3.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.09 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $13.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.64 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 154.24% and a net margin of 12.40%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.34 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.64 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.46%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 14th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.24%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ABBV. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on AbbVie from $120.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on AbbVie from $144.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on AbbVie from $127.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on AbbVie in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Securities began coverage on AbbVie in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $117.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $122.01.

AbbVie Profile

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology; oncology, including blood cancers; virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease; metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis; pain associated with endometriosis; and other serious health conditions.

See Also: What does a dividend yield signify to investors?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABBV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV).

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.