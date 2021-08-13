Skycoin (SKY) Trading Up 7.3% Over Last Week

Skycoin (CURRENCY:SKY) traded 14.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on August 13th. Skycoin has a total market capitalization of $33.22 million and $1.03 million worth of Skycoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Skycoin coin can now be purchased for $1.58 or 0.00003322 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Skycoin has traded 7.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002101 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 14.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002242 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $22.33 or 0.00046886 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $66.94 or 0.00140576 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $72.59 or 0.00152444 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00003463 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47,508.55 or 0.99768363 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $406.32 or 0.00853274 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Skycoin

Skycoin was first traded on April 2nd, 2015. Skycoin’s total supply is 25,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 21,000,000 coins. The official website for Skycoin is www.skycoin.com . The official message board for Skycoin is medium.com/skycoin . The Reddit community for Skycoin is /r/SkycoinProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Skycoin’s official Twitter account is @Skycoinproject and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Skycoin is a cryptocurrency written from scratch in Golang. It does not use PoW nor PoS and relies instead on Obelisk, a network consensus algorithm, replaces both PoW and PoS with a web of trust. Skycoin is focused on core features, security, usability and simplifying Bitcoin instead of adding features as a marketing gimmick. Understanding the Skycoin Supply and Distribution here “

Buying and Selling Skycoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Skycoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Skycoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Skycoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

