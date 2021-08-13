Analysts Anticipate The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) Will Post Earnings of $0.57 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) will post earnings per share of $0.57 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for The Western Union’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.60 and the lowest is $0.54. The Western Union also reported earnings per share of $0.57 during the same quarter last year. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Western Union will report full year earnings of $2.08 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.05 to $2.09. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $2.30 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.24 to $2.35. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow The Western Union.

The Western Union (NYSE:WU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The credit services provider reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.01. The Western Union had a net margin of 15.44% and a return on equity of 775.45%. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. The Western Union’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis.

WU has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Western Union from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of The Western Union from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.83.

WU stock traded up $0.05 on Friday, hitting $22.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,722,242 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,300,720. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.38. The Western Union has a 1 year low of $19.07 and a 1 year high of $26.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.14 billion, a PE ratio of 12.43 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.76.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.235 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.18%. The Western Union’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.27%.

In related news, CFO Rajesh K. Agrawal sold 109,510 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.95, for a total value of $2,732,274.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 519,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,966,265.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in The Western Union by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,863,499 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $193,551,000 after acquiring an additional 920,673 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in The Western Union in the 1st quarter valued at about $7,789,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in The Western Union by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,750,943 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $67,838,000 after acquiring an additional 274,202 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. grew its stake in The Western Union by 1,938.7% in the 1st quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 264,751 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $6,529,000 after acquiring an additional 251,765 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OmniStar Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in The Western Union in the 1st quarter valued at about $323,000. 98.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Western Union Company Profile

The Western Union Co is a holding company, which engages in the provision of money transfer and payment services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer-to-Consumer; Business Solutions; and Other. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers. The Business Solutions segment offers payment and foreign exchange solutions, cross-border, cross-currency transactions, for small and medium size enterprises and other organizations and individuals.

