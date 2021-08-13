Zacks: Analysts Anticipate C4 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCCC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $7.49 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect C4 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCCC) to announce sales of $7.49 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for C4 Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $7.40 million and the highest estimate coming in at $7.58 million. C4 Therapeutics reported sales of $8.45 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 11.4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, November 11th.

On average, analysts expect that C4 Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $29.85 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $29.70 million to $30.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $29.85 million, with estimates ranging from $29.70 million to $30.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow C4 Therapeutics.

C4 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CCCC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.08.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on CCCC shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on C4 Therapeutics from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Brookline Capital Acquisition started coverage on C4 Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $54.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded C4 Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Brookline Capital Management reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of C4 Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, HC Wainwright started coverage on C4 Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, June 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $63.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. C4 Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.50.

In other news, insider Stewart Fisher sold 18,104 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $814,680.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Adam Crystal sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.98, for a total value of $569,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $569,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 63,462 shares of company stock worth $2,732,926.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CCCC. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in C4 Therapeutics by 120.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,632,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,610,000 after purchasing an additional 1,437,932 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in C4 Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,135,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in C4 Therapeutics by 262.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,406,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,234,000 after purchasing an additional 1,018,882 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in C4 Therapeutics by 37.1% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,097,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,598,000 after purchasing an additional 567,767 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in C4 Therapeutics by 183.3% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 491,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,168,000 after purchasing an additional 317,796 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CCCC traded down $0.31 on Friday, hitting $39.35. The company had a trading volume of 146,760 shares, compared to its average volume of 362,398. The business has a 50 day moving average of $39.70. C4 Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $22.40 and a 52-week high of $48.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion and a P/E ratio of -6.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 8.55 and a current ratio of 8.55.

About C4 Therapeutics

C4 Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutic candidates to target and destroy disease-causing proteins for the treatment of cancer, neurodegenerative conditions, and other diseases. Its lead product candidate is CFT7455, an orally bioavailable degrader that is in preclinical stage targeting IKZF1/3 for multiple myeloma and non-Hodgkin lymphomas, including peripheral T-cell lymphoma and mantle cell lymphoma.

