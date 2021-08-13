U.S. Concrete, Inc. (NASDAQ:USCR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $406.00 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that U.S. Concrete, Inc. (NASDAQ:USCR) will announce $406.00 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for U.S. Concrete’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $404.20 million to $407.80 million. U.S. Concrete posted sales of $374.20 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 8.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that U.S. Concrete will report full year sales of $1.39 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.38 billion to $1.40 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $1.47 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.45 billion to $1.48 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow U.S. Concrete.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on USCR. Zacks Investment Research downgraded U.S. Concrete from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. CJS Securities downgraded U.S. Concrete from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price target on U.S. Concrete from $55.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th.

In other U.S. Concrete news, VP Herbert A. Burton sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.85, for a total value of $36,425.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, VP Herbert A. Burton sold 501 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.76, for a total transaction of $36,953.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 2,100 shares of company stock valued at $142,823 over the last quarter. Insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of USCR. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of U.S. Concrete by 9.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,801,926 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $205,437,000 after buying an additional 238,145 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of U.S. Concrete by 29.7% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 191,215 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $14,020,000 after buying an additional 43,811 shares during the last quarter. Axiom Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Concrete during the first quarter valued at approximately $411,000. Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of U.S. Concrete by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 37,273 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,489,000 after buying an additional 3,467 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Versor Investments LP bought a new stake in U.S. Concrete during the second quarter worth approximately $56,364,000. 70.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of U.S. Concrete stock traded down $0.39 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $73.13. 94,881 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 420,264. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $73.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.34. The stock has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.06 and a beta of 1.36. U.S. Concrete has a twelve month low of $25.12 and a twelve month high of $78.99.

About U.S. Concrete

U.S. Concrete, Inc engages in the production of ready-mixed concrete. It operates through Ready-mixed Concrete and Aggregate Products segments. The Ready-Mixed Concrete segment focuses on the formulation, preparation, and delivery of ready-mixed concrete to the job sites of customers. The Aggregate Products segment produces crushed stone, sand and gravel from aggregates facilities located in New Jersey and Texas, Oklahoma, United States, Virgin Islands, and British Columbia, Canada.

