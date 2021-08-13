Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the eight analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $61.25.
Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $54.00 price objective (down previously from $63.00) on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st.
In related news, CEO Jeffrey Eckel sold 63,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.84, for a total transaction of $3,663,180.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Nathaniel Rose sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.54, for a total transaction of $595,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 73,733 shares of company stock worth $4,277,761 in the last 90 days. 3.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Shares of HASI stock traded down $0.77 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $58.48. 299,054 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 656,581. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 19.85 and a quick ratio of 19.85. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital has a one year low of $37.07 and a one year high of $72.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $55.61. The company has a market cap of $4.60 billion, a PE ratio of 41.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 1.80.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.39%. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s payout ratio is currently 104.48%.
About Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital
Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc provides capital and services to the energy efficiency, renewable energy, and other sustainable infrastructure markets in the United States. The company's projects include energy efficiency projects that reduce a buildings or facilities energy usage or cost through the use of solar generation, including heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems, as well as lighting, energy controls, roofs, windows, building shells, and/or combined heat and power systems.
See Also: How Do Mutual Funds Work?
Receive News & Ratings for Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.