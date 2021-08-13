Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the eight analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $61.25.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $54.00 price objective (down previously from $63.00) on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey Eckel sold 63,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.84, for a total transaction of $3,663,180.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Nathaniel Rose sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.54, for a total transaction of $595,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 73,733 shares of company stock worth $4,277,761 in the last 90 days. 3.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 1.6% during the second quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 11,463 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $644,000 after buying an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Nwam LLC boosted its holdings in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 1.5% during the second quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 13,481 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $757,000 after buying an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 19,895 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,117,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. boosted its stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. now owns 4,330 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 25,237 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,417,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HASI stock traded down $0.77 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $58.48. 299,054 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 656,581. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 19.85 and a quick ratio of 19.85. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital has a one year low of $37.07 and a one year high of $72.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $55.61. The company has a market cap of $4.60 billion, a PE ratio of 41.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 1.80.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.39%. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s payout ratio is currently 104.48%.

About Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc provides capital and services to the energy efficiency, renewable energy, and other sustainable infrastructure markets in the United States. The company's projects include energy efficiency projects that reduce a buildings or facilities energy usage or cost through the use of solar generation, including heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems, as well as lighting, energy controls, roofs, windows, building shells, and/or combined heat and power systems.

