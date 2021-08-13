Stephenson National Bank & Trust Grows Position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Stephenson National Bank & Trust lifted its stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,232 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 105 shares during the quarter. The Procter & Gamble makes up about 0.4% of Stephenson National Bank & Trust’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Stephenson National Bank & Trust’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $571,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PG. Emerson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in The Procter & Gamble during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in The Procter & Gamble during the second quarter valued at $33,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in The Procter & Gamble during the first quarter valued at $41,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory bought a new position in The Procter & Gamble during the first quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Aspire Private Capital LLC increased its position in The Procter & Gamble by 85.3% during the first quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. 62.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on PG shares. Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $150.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $159.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $151.58.

In related news, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.00, for a total transaction of $417,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Shailesh Jejurikar sold 22,344 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.75, for a total value of $3,189,606.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 483,051 shares of company stock valued at $68,540,205 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

PG stock traded up $0.69 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $143.64. The stock had a trading volume of 4,888,224 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,212,906. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $137.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market cap of $351.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.43. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 52-week low of $121.54 and a 52-week high of $146.92.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $18.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.38 billion. The Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 31.34% and a net margin of 18.80%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.16 EPS. On average, analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.8698 per share. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 22nd. This is a positive change from The Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is currently 61.48%.

The Procter & Gamble Company Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

