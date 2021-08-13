Security Asset Management Reduces Stock Position in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC)

Security Asset Management cut its holdings in shares of V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) by 49.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,233 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 3,134 shares during the quarter. Security Asset Management’s holdings in V.F. were worth $265,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VFC. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in V.F. by 68.1% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 28,576,184 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,283,808,000 after purchasing an additional 11,573,699 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in shares of V.F. by 39.9% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,077,303 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $645,541,000 after acquiring an additional 2,304,556 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of V.F. by 51.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,920,759 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $473,186,000 after acquiring an additional 2,008,218 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of V.F. in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $90,701,000. Finally, Candlestick Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of V.F. in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $73,926,000. Institutional investors own 92.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on VFC shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on V.F. in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $79.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on V.F. from $104.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Barclays boosted their price objective on V.F. from $92.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on V.F. from $102.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on V.F. from $101.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. V.F. presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $92.38.

In other news, Director Clarence Otis, Jr. sold 13,449 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.56, for a total value of $1,070,002.44. Also, Director Veronica Wu sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.57, for a total value of $40,785.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,663 shares in the company, valued at $298,790.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.85% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

VFC stock traded up $0.30 during trading on Friday, reaching $80.81. 1,674,387 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,489,624. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. V.F. Co. has a 1-year low of $60.48 and a 1-year high of $90.79. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.20, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.42.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The textile maker reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.16. V.F. had a return on equity of 26.99% and a net margin of 9.83%. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.57) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 104.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that V.F. Co. will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. V.F.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 149.62%.

V.F. Profile

VF Corp. designs, produces, procures, markets and distributes lifestyle apparel, footwear and related products. It operates through the following segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work. The Outdoor segment refers to authentic outdoor-based lifestyle brands including performance-based apparel, footwear, equipment, backpacks, luggage and accessories.

