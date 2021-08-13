American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) Shares Bought by Security Asset Management

Security Asset Management grew its holdings in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) by 0.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,778 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 188 shares during the period. American Tower accounts for about 2.4% of Security Asset Management’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Security Asset Management’s holdings in American Tower were worth $6,154,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AMT. United Bank grew its holdings in shares of American Tower by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. United Bank now owns 5,654 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,269,000 after purchasing an additional 629 shares during the period. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL grew its holdings in shares of American Tower by 3.1% in the first quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 36,686 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,770,000 after purchasing an additional 1,109 shares during the period. Chicago Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Tower by 3.2% in the first quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 3,180 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $760,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc boosted its stake in American Tower by 7.3% during the first quarter. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc now owns 2,039 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $495,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the period. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in American Tower by 65.6% during the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 26,571 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,352,000 after buying an additional 10,524 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.09% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 1,533 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.80, for a total transaction of $384,476.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 49,450 shares in the company, valued at $12,402,060. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Steven O. Vondran sold 8,046 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.09, for a total transaction of $2,245,558.14. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 25,755 shares in the company, valued at $7,187,962.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 9,779 shares of company stock worth $2,685,633. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

AMT stock traded up $2.87 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $282.92. 807,984 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,927,419. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.83. American Tower Co. has a 1-year low of $197.50 and a 1-year high of $289.51. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $275.74. The company has a market capitalization of $128.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.24.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by ($0.62). American Tower had a return on equity of 44.60% and a net margin of 25.84%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that American Tower Co. will post 9.27 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 18th were issued a dividend of $1.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 17th. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. This is a boost from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.19%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on AMT shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of American Tower from $250.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of American Tower from $285.00 to $302.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of American Tower from $248.00 to $262.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Citigroup cut shares of American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of American Tower from $280.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. American Tower presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $294.00.

About American Tower

American Tower Corp. provides real estate investment services, and owns, operates, and develops multitenant communications real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: U.S. & Canada, Asia-Pacific, Europe, Africa Latin America, and Services. The Asia-Pacific segment refers to the operations in Australia and India.

