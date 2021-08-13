State of Michigan Retirement System Acquires 500 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 159,538 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Danaher were worth $42,814,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DHR. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Danaher by 37.3% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,301 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $617,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the period. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV raised its holdings in shares of Danaher by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV now owns 16,273 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $4,367,000 after purchasing an additional 1,085 shares during the period. Ardevora Asset Management LLP raised its holdings in shares of Danaher by 19.2% in the 2nd quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 244,977 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $65,742,000 after purchasing an additional 39,376 shares during the period. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Danaher in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $206,000. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Danaher by 47.4% in the 2nd quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 186,431 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $50,031,000 after purchasing an additional 59,952 shares during the period. 71.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on DHR. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Danaher from $310.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Danaher from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Danaher from $280.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Danaher from $282.00 to $288.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Danaher from $280.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Danaher currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $310.93.

Shares of NYSE DHR traded up $1.49 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $315.26. 1,371,874 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,471,357. Danaher Co. has a 52 week low of $192.51 and a 52 week high of $315.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market cap of $225.06 billion, a PE ratio of 41.98, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $276.73.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The conglomerate reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.41. Danaher had a net margin of 21.00% and a return on equity of 17.68%. The company had revenue of $7.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.44 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 36.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 9.4 EPS for the current year.

In other Danaher news, Director Teri List sold 4,548 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.10, for a total value of $1,160,194.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,321,896.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Robert S. Lutz sold 6,006 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.75, for a total transaction of $1,530,028.50. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 18,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,706,761. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 58,031 shares of company stock valued at $16,563,181 over the last three months. 11.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Danaher Corp. operates as a medical company, which designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment offers a range of research tools that scientists use to study the basic building blocks of life, including genes, proteins, metabolites and cells, in order to understand the causes of disease, identify new therapies and test new drugs and vaccines.

