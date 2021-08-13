Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) Shares Sold by Security Asset Management

Security Asset Management trimmed its holdings in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) by 1.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 35,171 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 440 shares during the quarter. Fiserv makes up about 1.5% of Security Asset Management’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Security Asset Management’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $3,759,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 19,833 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,120,000 after acquiring an additional 1,769 shares during the period. Soros Capital Management LLC grew its position in Fiserv by 43.3% in the 1st quarter. Soros Capital Management LLC now owns 27,830 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,313,000 after buying an additional 8,404 shares during the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc grew its position in Fiserv by 34.6% in the 1st quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 1,781,238 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $212,047,000 after buying an additional 457,553 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd grew its position in Fiserv by 322.6% in the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,918,303 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $228,355,000 after buying an additional 1,464,334 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veritas Asset Management LLP grew its position in Fiserv by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 8,584,221 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,021,866,000 after buying an additional 33,021 shares during the last quarter. 90.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FISV has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fiserv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $133.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 19th. TheStreet lowered shares of Fiserv from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Fiserv from $139.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of Fiserv from $150.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Truist lowered shares of Fiserv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, June 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fiserv has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $130.76.

In related news, insider Byron C. Vielehr sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.84, for a total transaction of $539,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 75,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,182,575.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Byron C. Vielehr sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.63, for a total transaction of $1,096,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

FISV stock traded up $0.66 during trading on Friday, hitting $111.62. The stock had a trading volume of 1,986,251 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,450,740. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $109.82. Fiserv, Inc. has a 1-year low of $92.15 and a 1-year high of $127.34. The company has a market capitalization of $73.92 billion, a PE ratio of 66.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.09. Fiserv had a net margin of 7.37% and a return on equity of 10.48%. The company had revenue of $4.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.93 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Fiserv, Inc. will post 5.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Fiserv Profile

Fiserv, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Acceptance; Financial Technology; Payments and Network. The Merchant Acceptance segment provides commerce enabling solutions and serves merchants of all sizes around the world. The Financial Technology segment provides financial institutions with financial institutions with the technology solutions need to run operations including products and services that enable financial institutions to process customer deposit and loan accounts.

