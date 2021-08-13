Angion Biomedica (NASDAQ:ANGN) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.11 EPS

Angion Biomedica (NASDAQ:ANGN) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $0.11, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

ANGN traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $11.10. 2,404 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 107,695. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $12.12. Angion Biomedica has a 52-week low of $10.50 and a 52-week high of $26.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $329.26 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.03.

Get Angion Biomedica alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ANGN shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Angion Biomedica from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Angion Biomedica in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Angion Biomedica presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.33.

Angion Biomedica Corp., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule therapeutics for acute organ injuries and fibrotic diseases. The company's lead product candidate is ANG-3777, a hepatocyte growth factor mimetic for acute kidney injury, acute lung injury, acute respiratory distress syndrome, central nervous system injuries, and heart injuries.

Featured Story: What sectors are represented in the Hang Seng index?

Receive News & Ratings for Angion Biomedica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Angion Biomedica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.