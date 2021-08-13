Brickell Biotech (NASDAQ:BBI) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Brickell Biotech (NASDAQ:BBI) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.05), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Brickell Biotech had a negative net margin of 3,255.36% and a negative return on equity of 108.81%.

NASDAQ:BBI traded down $0.04 on Friday, reaching $0.65. The stock had a trading volume of 859,083 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,283,591. The firm has a market cap of $55.20 million, a P/E ratio of -0.75 and a beta of 0.19. Brickell Biotech has a 1-year low of $0.47 and a 1-year high of $1.70. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.79.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Brickell Biotech from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Brickell Biotech in a research note on Monday, April 26th.

In other news, Chairman Reginald L. Hardy purchased 100,000 shares of Brickell Biotech stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $0.67 per share, for a total transaction of $67,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 254,821 shares of company stock worth $174,555. Company insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Brickell Biotech stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Brickell Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBI) by 142.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 75,404 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,248 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.11% of Brickell Biotech worth $82,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 6.53% of the company’s stock.

About Brickell Biotech

Brickell Biotech, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing various prescription therapeutics for the treatment of debilitating skin diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is sofpironium bromide that is in phase 3 clinical trial to treat patients with primary axillary hyperhidrosis.

