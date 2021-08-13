Adicet Bio (NASDAQ:ACET) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Adicet Bio (NASDAQ:ACET) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $0.18, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of NASDAQ:ACET traded up $0.60 on Friday, hitting $7.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 135,677 shares, compared to its average volume of 149,504. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.11. Adicet Bio has a 1 year low of $6.81 and a 1 year high of $21.40. The stock has a market cap of $245.92 million, a P/E ratio of -1.49 and a beta of 2.41.

In related news, Director Aya Jakobovits sold 1,792 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.23, for a total transaction of $25,500.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Chen Schor sold 16,466 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.45, for a total value of $221,467.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 61,245 shares of company stock worth $749,090. Insiders own 33.90% of the company’s stock.

ACET has been the subject of several analyst reports. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Adicet Bio in a research note on Monday, May 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Adicet Bio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Jonestrading initiated coverage on Adicet Bio in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Adicet Bio in a report on Thursday, April 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on Adicet Bio in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Adicet Bio has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.00.

Adicet Bio Company Profile

Adicet Bio, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops allogeneic gamma delta T cell therapies for cancer and other diseases. The company offers gamma delta T cells engineered with chimeric antigen receptors and T cell receptor-like antibodies to enhance selective tumor targeting, facilitate innate and adaptive anti-tumor immune response, and enhance persistence for durable activity in patients.

