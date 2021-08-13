Hallmark Financial Services (NASDAQ:HALL) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.27 EPS

Hallmark Financial Services (NASDAQ:HALL) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The insurance provider reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.27), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Hallmark Financial Services had a negative return on equity of 6.04% and a negative net margin of 3.66%.

NASDAQ HALL traded down $0.96 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $3.73. The company had a trading volume of 730,843 shares, compared to its average volume of 202,074. Hallmark Financial Services has a fifty-two week low of $2.57 and a fifty-two week high of $5.70. The stock has a market cap of $67.78 million, a P/E ratio of -3.81 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.67.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Hallmark Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.75 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th.

Hallmark Financial Services, Inc underwrites, markets, distributes, and services property/casualty insurance products to businesses and individuals in the United States. It operates through Specialty Commercial, Standard Commercial, and Personal segments. The Specialty Commercial segment provides primary and excess commercial vehicle insurance products and services; primary and excess liability, excess public entity liability, and E&S package and garage liability insurance products and services; primary and excess commercial property insurance for catastrophe and non-catastrophe exposures; healthcare and financial lines professional liability insurance products and services primarily for businesses, medical professionals, medical facilities, and senior care facilities; and satellite launch property/casualty insurance products and services, as well as various specialty programs.

