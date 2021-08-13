Infinite Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IMCI) Short Interest Down 90.0% in July

Infinite Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IMCI) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 90.0% from the July 15th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS IMCI remained flat at $$0.18 on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 420 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,351. Infinite Group has a 1-year low of $0.06 and a 1-year high of $0.34. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.23.

Infinite Group (OTCMKTS:IMCI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.82 million during the quarter. Infinite Group had a net margin of 7.42% and a negative return on equity of 14.83%.

Infinite Group, Inc is a developer of cybersecurity software and a provider of cybersecurity related services and managed information security related services to commercial businesses and government organizations. Its services include Virtual CISO, Penetration Testing, Security Assessment, and Incident Response.

