Nine Dragons Paper (Holdings) Limited (OTCMKTS:NDGPY) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Nine Dragons Paper (Holdings) Limited (OTCMKTS:NDGPY) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decrease of 93.1% from the July 15th total of 2,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

NDGPY remained flat at $$26.29 on Friday. Nine Dragons Paper has a 1 year low of $21.69 and a 1 year high of $39.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.17 billion, a PE ratio of 10.39 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.05. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.67.

About Nine Dragons Paper

Nine Dragons Paper (Holdings) Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells packaging paper, recycled printing and writing paper, and specialty paper products in the People's Republic of China. The company offers linerboard products, including kraft, test, white top, and coated linerboards; corrugated cardboard products; coated duplex boards; and specialty paper.

