Nine Dragons Paper (Holdings) Limited (OTCMKTS:NDGPY) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Nine Dragons Paper (Holdings) Limited (OTCMKTS:NDGPY) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decrease of 93.1% from the July 15th total of 2,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.
NDGPY remained flat at $$26.29 on Friday. Nine Dragons Paper has a 1 year low of $21.69 and a 1 year high of $39.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.17 billion, a PE ratio of 10.39 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.05. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.67.
About Nine Dragons Paper
