Short Interest in GeoPetro Resources (OTCMKTS:GEOR) Declines By 85.9%

GeoPetro Resources (OTCMKTS:GEOR) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, a decrease of 85.9% from the July 15th total of 14,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 206,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

GeoPetro Resources stock traded down $0.00 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.01. The stock had a trading volume of 161,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 281,181. GeoPetro Resources has a 1-year low of $0.00 and a 1-year high of $0.05. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.02.

GeoPetro Resources Company Profile

GeoPetro Resources Co is an independent oil and natural gas company, which engages in exploration, development, drilling and production of oil and gas properties. It holds interest in Madisonville, Lokern and Cook Inlet projects. The company was founded by Stuart J. Doshi in August 1994 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

