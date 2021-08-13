Derwent London Plc (OTCMKTS:DWVYF) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Derwent London Plc (OTCMKTS:DWVYF) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on DWVYF. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Derwent London in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Derwent London from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Derwent London from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Derwent London in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st.

DWVYF traded up $3.52 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $51.62. 2,455 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 35. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $47.14. Derwent London has a 52-week low of $48.10 and a 52-week high of $51.62.

Derwent London plc owns 83 buildings in a commercial real estate portfolio predominantly in central London valued at Â£5.4 billion (including joint ventures) as at 30 June 2020, making it the largest London-focused real estate investment trust (REIT). Our experienced team has a long track record of creating value throughout the property cycle by regenerating our buildings via development or refurbishment, effective asset management and capital recycling.

