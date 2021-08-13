Brokerages Anticipate Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WLTW) Will Announce Earnings of $1.57 Per Share

Analysts expect that Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WLTW) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $1.57 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Willis Towers Watson Public’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.44 and the highest is $1.67. Willis Towers Watson Public posted earnings of $1.33 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 18%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Willis Towers Watson Public will report full-year earnings of $13.54 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $13.37 to $13.95. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $14.71 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $14.31 to $15.30. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Willis Towers Watson Public.

Get Willis Towers Watson Public alerts:

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WLTW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.70. Willis Towers Watson Public had a net margin of 15.03% and a return on equity of 14.34%. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.80 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on WLTW shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $148.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $274.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $206.07 price objective (down previously from $265.00) on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. dropped their price objective on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $320.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $240.00 to $258.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $231.56.

NASDAQ:WLTW traded down $2.04 on Friday, reaching $219.24. The stock had a trading volume of 1,535,117 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,208,625. The stock has a market cap of $28.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.04 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $228.01. Willis Towers Watson Public has a 12-month low of $179.31 and a 12-month high of $271.87.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a $0.80 dividend. This is an increase from Willis Towers Watson Public’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. Willis Towers Watson Public’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.27%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 382.8% during the 1st quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 36.0% during the 1st quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 189 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 28.2% during the 1st quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 227 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $52,000. 89.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Willis Towers Watson Public Company Profile

Willis Towers Watson Plc engages in the provision of advisory, broking, and solutions services. It operates through the following segments: Human Capital and Benefits (HCB); Corporate Risk and Broking (CRB); Investment, Risk and Reinsurance (IRR); and Benefits Delivery and Administration (BDA). The HCB segment provides advice, broking, solutions, and software for employee benefit plans, the human resources organizations, and the management teams.

Featured Article: Are FAANG stocks a good investment?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Willis Towers Watson Public (WLTW)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Willis Towers Watson Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Willis Towers Watson Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.